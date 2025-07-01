Photo by Eddie Mitchell

The Coastguard and ambulance services were called to Brighton today after two young men tried to climb part of West Pier in Brighton.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said several services were in attendance after multiple 999 calls in the area.

"HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls at around 13:40 this afternoon (01 July), when two people were seen to be in difficulty in the water at West Pier, Brighton,” they said.

“Newhaven and Shoreham coastguard rescue teams, Brighton RNLI lifeboat, South East Ambulance Service and Sussex Police were sent.

“The two people were brought to shore by lifeguards and passed into the care of the ambulance service.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard Shoreham, addressing members of the public on Facebook, added: “On arrival the individuals had exited the water after falling from the old West pier . Both sustained serious cuts and also a suspected dislocated shoulder after falling from the pier into the water. Both were in the care of SECAMB and were taking to hospital for further treatment.

Climbing on old structures in or over water, tombstoning or jumping into water from height is dangerous. There’s always a possibility of submerged rocks, metal or shallow water. DONT DO IT ! STAY SAFE!”

Sussex Police, and South East Coast Ambulance Service have also been approached for comment. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell.