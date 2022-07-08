Emergency services called to major collision near Midhurst

Sussex Police, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance service were called to the A272 Eastbourne Street near Cowdray Golf Club at 7.15pm last night (Thursday July 7) following reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

Hydraulic equipment was used to rescue a person from the car. They were then left in the care of paramedics.

Multiple eye witnesses saw a heavy emergency services presence in the Midhurst and Easebourne area and the road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

Fire engines were sent from Midhurst and Petworth and a ‘heavy rescue’ unit was called to the scene from Chichester.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.15pm yesterday (July 7) we were called to a road traffic collision involving one car and one motorcycle on the A272, Easebourne Street.

"Joint Fire Control sent fire engines from Midhurst and Petworth to the scene, as well as a heavy rescue tender from Chichester.

"On arrival firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to release one casualty from the car. The casualty was then left in the care of paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"Fire crews left the scene at around 8.30pm. Officers from Sussex Police were also in attendance."

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service has also been approached for more information.