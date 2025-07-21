Emergency services event to take place in Hastings on Saturday

Organised by SECAMB (South East Coast Ambulance Service), the show is perfect for the whole family to enjoy, with opportunities to ask questions, view displays and to meet the teams involved.

The event will host over 11 emergency service providers, including SECAMB, Fire & Rescue, Sussex Police, SERV, St John Ambulance, the Coastguard and the RNLI, to name a few.

At last year's show, there was a brief interruption due to a real-life RNLI lifeboat launch. Kevin Boorman, who is a volunteer at Hastings RNLI, said: "Our Shannon all-weather lifeboat was called out on service during the event, and many visitors to the show were able to witness a real launch first hand. The bunting that had decorated the boat had to be quickly removed."

Hastings Borough Council organised the first Hastings 999 show, with the cooperation of the emergency services, just over 20 years ago on the old coach park, which is now the Stade Open Space area.

Admission is free and it will take place between 10-5pm.

