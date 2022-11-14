Emergency services gather for joint training exercise at Bognor holiday resort

The mock incident, which took place at the Bognor Regis resort, saw crews respond to a simulated fire in a laundry room which affected a gas pipe.

The mock excercise resulted in around 500 members of staff being evacuated from the resort whilst the exercise was being completed.

The exercise took place this afternoon, (Monday, November 14) and no guests were on the premises of the resort at the time of the procedure.

Firefighters have completed a training exercise at Butlin’s to test their procedures in the event of a major incident

Alastair Letchford, Station Manager at Bognor Fire Station, said: “Looking after the communities we serve is a common interest for both the emergency services and Butlin’s, and that was the main reason for us all coming together and practicing our efficiency should a major incident occur.

“Butlin’s is a huge attraction that has thousands of visitors each year, and we regularly visit their site to maintain our familiarisation with the buildings on the resort.

“During the exercise there were several fire appliances and ambulance vehicles surrounding the resort, so I would like to thank residents for their patience and understanding.”