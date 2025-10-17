Emergency services offer free CPR training at Eastbourne shopping centre as part of national campaign
Officers from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team visited the shopping centre on Thursday, October 16, to show support to Eastbourne Area Community First Responders and SECAmb who are offering free CPR training in the shopping centre as part of a National campaign ‘Restart A Heart’.
Restart a Heart (RSAH) is an annual initiative led by Resuscitation Council UK which aims to help increase the number of people surviving out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, by helping more people learn CPR and become ‘Resus Ready’.
The campaign this year focuses on encouraging everyone to learn CPR, and show that anyone, regardless of physical ability, can play a vital role in the chain of survival.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “A huge shoutout to everyone involved for showing and sharing these potentially life saving skills which can make a huge difference in an emergency.”