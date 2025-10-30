Emergency services reiterate warning to public to not travel to Lewes Bonfire

Members of the public are being urged not to travel to Lewes bonfire by the emergency services.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Measures, including road closures and parking restrictions, are being brought in to help the event pass safely by managing the number of people attending.

“To further reduce the number attending, trains will not call at Lewes, Falmer, Cooksbridge, Glynde and Southease from 17:00 on Wednesday 5th November, until the start of service on Thursday 6th November 2025. Commuters are warned the last trains back from London Victoria to these stations will leave at 3.24pm and 3.54pm.

“Emergency services, local authorities and transport operators have been planning for the celebrations for many months.

“There remain serious concerns about overcrowding in the narrow streets of Lewes.”

Linda Farley, from Lewes District Council said: “We work closely with other organisations and with crowd control experts to identify where there may be problems with over-crowding. We will have stewards working on the night, giving people advice on areas to avoid, and we ask that anyone who chooses to attend follows this guidance to help keep people safer.We also ask attendees to refrain from littering and encourage people take recyclable waste home.”

Every year, dozens of injuries are reported. Many were hurt on the procession routes and by bangers or other fireworks.

Tom Walby, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager said: “We would ask that you head to locally organised fireworks events rather than coming to Lewes, as crowded streets make it harder for us to get to people in an emergency. We also want to remind people of the Fireworks Code to help us all have a safe night.”

Chief Superintendent Katy Woolford said: “Sussex Police officers will be working closely with event organisers, stewarding teams and our partners to ensure Lewes Bonfire Night is a safe and enjoyable occasion for everyone.

“Each year we make arrests for offences such as assaults, criminal damage and drug possession – this behaviour will not be tolerated. Enforcement action will be taken against anyone who puts others at risk or ignores event restrictions, including those bringing their own fireworks. Our priority is to keep everyone safe and ensure the night runs smoothly.

“Anyone who sees suspicious behaviour or something that doesn’t seem right should report it to stewards, officers on patrol, or call 999 in an emergency.”

In addition to the changes to rail services, Lewes residents are advised to get vehicles home before 4pm to avoid any road closures in place. Visitors are advised not to bring vehicles into the town.

Road closures will be legally enforced throughout the duration of the event. Drivers and cyclists are asked to respect these restrictions and follow the diversion routes in place. These measures have been introduced to support public safety and help the event run smoothly.

Road closures set to be enforced from from 4.45pm on Wednesday, November 5:

A27 junction with A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout)

A275 Offham Road with B2116 Plumpton Road

C7 Kingston Road junction with C324 Wellgreen Lane

A26 junction with A2029 Malling Street

A26 Church Lane junction with Mayhew Way

Parking restrictions will begin to be imposed from 12:00.