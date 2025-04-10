The pictures, sent to Sussex World by photographer Eddie Mitchell, show a grey van damaged on the side of the A27, with several officers in situ and speed restrictions in place.
Tweeting live from the scene of the accident, Mr Mitchell said it took place westbound outside of Worthing and one lane is out of action. Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.
1. IMG_3451.jpg
The incident took place near Worthing, initial reports suggest. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
2. Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing
Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell
3. Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing
Sussex Police officers are on the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing
Sussex Police have been contacted for comment. Photo: Eddie Mitchell