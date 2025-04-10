Reports suggest it was a single vehicle collisionReports suggest it was a single vehicle collision
Reports suggest it was a single vehicle collision

Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing

By Connor Gormley
Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:16 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 16:22 BST
Sussex Police officers rushed to the scene of a collision on the A27 just outside Worthing, new pictures show.

The pictures, sent to Sussex World by photographer Eddie Mitchell, show a grey van damaged on the side of the A27, with several officers in situ and speed restrictions in place.

Tweeting live from the scene of the accident, Mr Mitchell said it took place westbound outside of Worthing and one lane is out of action. Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

The incident took place near Worthing, initial reports suggest.

1. IMG_3451.jpg

The incident took place near Worthing, initial reports suggest. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing

2. Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing

Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police officers are on the scene

3. Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing

Sussex Police officers are on the scene Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.

4. Emergency services respond to collision outside Worthing

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice