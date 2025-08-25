Emergency services sent to water treatment plant in Eastbourne after 'smell of smoke' reported

“Crews from Eastbourne and Hailsham assisted Southern Water with investigating the site,” a spokesperson said. “Firefighters used Breathing Apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and gas detectors to assist. The incident was handed over to Southern Water.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water added: “There was an electrical fault at around 23:30hrs on Sunday 24 August at our Eastbourne Wastewater Treatment Works, which created a small fire inside the building. The Fire Brigade was called to put out the fire and our teams were also on site to assist. The damaged component has been isolated and a repair will be carried out. We apologise for any disturbance this may have caused local residents.”