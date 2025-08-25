Photo: Dan Jessupplaceholder image
Photo: Dan Jessup

Emergency services sent to water treatment plant in Eastbourne after 'smell of smoke' reported

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 15:10 BST
Fire and Rescue teams were sent to Eastbourne’s water treatment plant, on Prince William Parade last night (August 24), following reports of the smell of smoke.

“Crews from Eastbourne and Hailsham assisted Southern Water with investigating the site,” a spokesperson said. “Firefighters used Breathing Apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and gas detectors to assist. The incident was handed over to Southern Water.”

A spokesperson for Southern Water added: “There was an electrical fault at around 23:30hrs on Sunday 24 August at our Eastbourne Wastewater Treatment Works, which created a small fire inside the building. The Fire Brigade was called to put out the fire and our teams were also on site to assist. The damaged component has been isolated and a repair will be carried out. We apologise for any disturbance this may have caused local residents.”

Picture: Dan Jessup

1. Emergency services sent to water treatment plant in Eastbourne after 'smell of smoke' reported

Picture: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup

Emergency services sent to water treatment plant in Eastbourne after 'smell of smoke' reported

2. Emergency services sent to water treatment plant in Eastbourne after 'smell of smoke' reported

Emergency services sent to water treatment plant in Eastbourne after 'smell of smoke' reported Photo: Dan Jessup

Picture: Dan Jessup

3. Emergency services sent to water treatment plant in Eastbourne after 'smell of smoke' reported

Picture: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo: Dan Jessup

4. Emergency services sent to water treatment plant in Eastbourne after 'smell of smoke' reported

Photo: Dan Jessup Photo: Dan Jessup

Related topics:EastbourneEmergency servicesSouthern WaterHailsham
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice