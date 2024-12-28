Emergency services tackle fire at restaurant in Crawley

Emergency services were called to a restaurant fire in Crawley last night (December 27).

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson from West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 11.20pm on Friday 27 December to reports of a fire involving a restaurant on Copthorne Bank in Copthorne. “Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines to the scene, and upon arrival firefighters were able to extinguish the fire involving an oven. “The last crew left the scene at 12.08am.”