The main hall of the Empire Club in Lancing was overflowing with goodwill on Saturday evening, as crowds of both members and guests gathered together to raise vital funds for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

I asked Ruth Parry, whose journey through cancer diagnosis and treatment had prompted the weekend’s tremendous fundraising events, about how she came to this point.

She told me that in early 2019, she went to her doctors with suspected vitamin deficiency. The resulting blood tests showed the presence of antibodies which led to myeloma;, a type of blood cancer which makes the bones brittle.

Further tests were undertaken at Worthing Hospital and in March 2019, she was referred to the Royal Marsden in London for further investigations. That June, she underwent gruelling chemotherapy and then stem cell transplants.

The musicians agreed they'd never known an atmosphere like it for 15 years

In March 2020, she took part in the MUK Nine b cancer drug trial, which worked for her until August 2024, when she began suffering pains again.

The Royal Marsden diagnosed high-risk multiple myeloma in her ribs, vertebrae, skull and femur, and she was placed on a brand new Swiss-based trial of Camma-1, one of only 20 patients in the country.

I asked her how she felt at the moment, to which she replied: “I have plenty of positivity most days and have been overwhelmed by the support of family and friends, especially focused towards this weekend. My biggest inspiration came from her granddaughter, who visited one day and the thought overwhelmed me that she won’t remember me, this gave me the inspiration to fight.”

When asked about her situation, she replied: “It is what it is but I love Fight Song by Rachel Platten, the lyrics really move me to keep going.”

Ruth Parry's family helping with the raffle

Collusion kicked off the musical contributions for the evening, with classics from the Pointer Sisters, Rose Royce, Sam Cooke and many more. Ruth’s husband Nigel, who has been instrumental in co-ordinating the charity events, thanked everyone for attending the evening.

He then introduced Tommy Brown, lead research nurse at the Royal Marsden, who informed everybody of the ground-breaking research into many types of cancer that the Royal Marsden undertook, and thanked people for coming to the event.

Andy Lane, a family friend of the Parry’s, then took over and the auction raised a further £278.

Music was then provided by It Is What It Is, who moved us all with golden oldies from the Tremoloes and Fleetwood Mac to Echo and the Bunnymen and Katrina and the Waves.

Andy and Nigel, ably assisted by his daughter Hannah, then drew the raffle. He then thanked the many local businesses, such as butchers, restaurants, a cab firm and hairdressers, to name but a few, as well as generous donation from club members. He also expressed a heartfelt thank you to band members Graham, Rosie, Ezdra and Chris, who in their different musical guises form Collusion, It Is What It Is and Backbeat, for all their hard work and giving up their fees for the charity.

Backbeat really gave the evening a high-octane finish with hits from the Tom Robinson band, Madness, The Who and Booker T and the MG’s. These guys really got the crowd on their feet and dancing during the final hour off the night.

Graham Curd, lead guitarist and singer with Backbeat, spoke for all the musicians when he said to me that he’d never known an atmosphere like it for 15 years.

Many of the members related that they’d had an amazing evening and were astounded by the amount raised altogether, which will be over £3,100.