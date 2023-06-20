NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour

Employment company hosts charity city football match for UKHarvest

On Saturday, June 17, Fedcap organised a charity football match for UKHarvest.
By Turner ReynoldsContributor
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:13 BST

Fedcap, a job support service, played a local care provider, Bluebird care Chichester.

Fedcap ran out 11-2 winners but it was fantastic day with over over 50 spectators coming to show support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chichester college supporting the event by provider the pitch free of charge.

Most Popular
Team Fedcap , Team Bluebird Care Chichester and UKHarvest Team Fedcap , Team Bluebird Care Chichester and UKHarvest
Team Fedcap , Team Bluebird Care Chichester and UKHarvest

We raised over £500 for UKHarvest a local foodbank charity who do fantastic work for the local community.

We had support from an FA qualifed refferee who gave his services for free as well.

Fedcap supports getting people back into work using the government’s Restart scheme. It was a great event and the next one is already being planned.