Fedcap, a job support service, played a local care provider, Bluebird care Chichester.
Fedcap ran out 11-2 winners but it was fantastic day with over over 50 spectators coming to show support.
Chichester college supporting the event by provider the pitch free of charge.
We raised over £500 for UKHarvest a local foodbank charity who do fantastic work for the local community.
We had support from an FA qualifed refferee who gave his services for free as well.
Fedcap supports getting people back into work using the government’s Restart scheme. It was a great event and the next one is already being planned.