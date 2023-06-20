Fedcap, a job support service, played a local care provider, Bluebird care Chichester.

Fedcap ran out 11-2 winners but it was fantastic day with over over 50 spectators coming to show support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester college supporting the event by provider the pitch free of charge.

Team Fedcap , Team Bluebird Care Chichester and UKHarvest

We raised over £500 for UKHarvest a local foodbank charity who do fantastic work for the local community.

We had support from an FA qualifed refferee who gave his services for free as well.