The empty Kaspa’s branch, based at 11-12 Robertson Street, is available to let at a rent of £45,000 a year via commercial property agents, Dyer & Hobbis.

The shop has been closed for a few months.

Following its closure an enforcement notice dated March 19 this year was placed on the window inside the shop by civil enforcement agents J P Dawkins Ltd saying the company had taken possession of the premises on behalf of the landlord.

Kaspa’s is a chain of ice cream parlours and has branches across the UK.

The Kaspa’s branch in Hastings is still listed as ‘temporarily closed’ on Google and on the company’s website.

On its website Dyer & Hobbis said: “This mid-terraced town centre five-storey former restaurant offers a double fronted ground and first floor restaurant with ancillary accommodation as well as a one-bedroom third-floor staff accommodation.

“The property is situated in the pedestrianised area of Robertson Street within Hastings town centre. The property is available by way of a new lease by negotiation at a rent of £45,000 per annum.”

Kaspa’s has been approached for comment.

