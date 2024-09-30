Empty life raft found washed up on St Leonards beach
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An empty life raft was found washed up on the beach in St Leonards early this morning (Monday, September 30).
The vessel was spotted near Marina.
The coastguard was despatched once the discovery was made.
A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “Hastings, Bexhill and Rye Bay Coastguard Rescue Teams were sent to an empty life raft washed ashore at St Leonards beach, at about 6.45am on September 30.
“The life raft was confirmed to be one previously reported missing by a vessel. Recovery was arranged with the local authority.”