A building that housed a restaurant, bar and cinema complex in St Leonards has been sold.

Economic development firm Sea Change Sussex, which first offered the site to new operators last year, said the building that housed the Sussex Exchange, has now been sold to a local manufacturing company.

Sea Change Sussex said it was unable to give details of the deal due to ‘commercial confidentiality’.

The site on Queensway became available to buy or rent in October 2024 via commercial estate agents, Dyer & Hobbis.

The Sussex Exchange

At the time Sea Change Sussex said it was offering the building to prospective new operators, either to buy for £1.2 million or let for £100,000 a year.

A spokesperson for the company said last November it had ‘accepted an offer’ for the site, with details being drawn up behind the scenes by solicitors.

The Sussex Exchange went into liquidation in summer 2024.

Sea Change Sussex, the company’s landlord, said the business was hard hit by the pandemic.

The Sussex Exchange opened in August 2012 as a conference centre.

The building was officially opened in November that year by Eric Pickles, the then Secretary of State for Local Government.

The business housed the Mia Lounge, cinema complex and restaurant.

The building spans 9,046 sq ft (840.5 sq m) over two floors, with large outdoor terraces.