Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A London-based casino company is looking to turn an empty shop in Worthing town centre into an arcade incorporating bingo.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slots Trading Ltd has applied to Worthing Borough Council for planning permission to change the use of the retail unit that was previously Card Factory, at 82-84 Montague Street, Worthing.

The shop has been empty since June 2024, when Card Factory moved to 58 Montague Street, Worthing. The plan is to create an amusement centre with gaming machines, with the layout of the building largely unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application states: "Bingo arcades are considered a different use to a traditional amusement arcade or an Adult Gaming Centre in its gaming offering."

Slots Trading Ltd has applied to Worthing Borough Council for planning permission to change the use of the retail unit that was previously Card Factory, at 82 - 84 Montague Street, Worthing

In the planning statement prepared by Brown&Co JHWalter, it states: "Arcades such as this are intrinsically town centre uses and are part of the modern day high street, so much so that they are considered a ‘main town centre use’ by the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

"These uses are similar in setting, character and function to retail uses, and are more commonly now seen in city and town centres in high street locations.

"The application is purely for the change of use of the ground floor and at this stage doesn’t propose any external changes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slots Trading is an established operator across the south east and details in the application state there are expected to be the equivalent of eight full-time employees.

The shop has been empty since June 2024, when Card Factory moved to 58 Montague Street, Worthing

Applications can be viewed on the council’s website at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk or electronically at Worthing Town Hall, Chapel Road, Worthing, between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Representations should be submitted by email using the online form on the council website or by writing to Stephen Cantwell, Interim Planning Services Manager, Worthing Town Hall, Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 1HA.