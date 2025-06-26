Emsworth church celebrates 170th anniversary

Founded in a barn in Printed in 1855, the church has stood as a place of worship for generations and celebrates a significant milestone.

In 1908, a Tin Tabernacle was brought from Portsmouth and carefully reassembled in the Drive, marking a new chapter in its history.

Over the years, the building has undergone significant transformations. In 1975, it was completely restructured and refurbished inside and out, ensuring its continued presence in the community.

More recently, in 2019, the church and its adjoining hall were decorated, with the addition of a glazed porch and improved disabled access to create a welcoming space for all.

On Saturday, July 5, there will be a concert to celebrate the 170th anniversary at 3pm. There will also be a special service on Sunday, July 6 at 10:30am. Everyone is welcome to join in for the celebrations.