Emsworth church celebrates 170th anniversary
In 1908, a Tin Tabernacle was brought from Portsmouth and carefully reassembled in the Drive, marking a new chapter in its history.
Over the years, the building has undergone significant transformations. In 1975, it was completely restructured and refurbished inside and out, ensuring its continued presence in the community.
More recently, in 2019, the church and its adjoining hall were decorated, with the addition of a glazed porch and improved disabled access to create a welcoming space for all.
On Saturday, July 5, there will be a concert to celebrate the 170th anniversary at 3pm. There will also be a special service on Sunday, July 6 at 10:30am. Everyone is welcome to join in for the celebrations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.