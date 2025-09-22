Emsworth homeowner left devastated after 200-year-old wall collapses during council works

The remains of Maxine’s wall after the collapse, with rebuilding costs looming at £20,000.

An Emsworth resident has spoken of her devastation after a 200-year-old flint wall collapsed within hours of pathway repairs being carried out outside her home.

Maxine George, who lives in a Georgian property on the corner of the main road and Tuppenny Lane, says the wall, which had stood for generations, gave way after council contractors used heavy machinery to fix the pavement.

“The wall had stood for 200 years. Within six hours of them finishing the work it collapsed into Tuppenny Lane,” she said. “I’ve got camera footage showing exactly what happened.

"It wasn’t knocked by a machine, it was the vibrations from the compactor and pneumatic drill. My husband and I were left in the pouring rain, trying to smash up the remains because the rubble was too heavy to move.”

The collapse left Tuppenny Lane impassable during a thunderstorm, and despite calling the council’s highways emergency line, Maxine George says no one returned her call. She and her husband were forced to clear what they could themselves.

She believes the damage should have been foreseen and avoided if proper checks or a risk assessment had been carried out before the work began.

“Even I can Google that you don’t use that sort of machinery next to a flint wall. They should have considered the consequences. I should not have to pay for their mistake,” she said.

With the cost of rebuilding the wall expected to reach around £20,000, Maxine insists the council should take responsibility and cover the expense.

The incident has left her angry not only at the council’s response but also at what she sees as a lack of support.

“I feel absolutely let down. I’ve phoned, I’ve emailed, but there has been no reply. It feels like I’ve been abandoned,” she said.

We are contacting West Sussex County Council for a statement.