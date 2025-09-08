Emsworth indecent exposure incident sparks police appeal

Officers investigating an indecent exposure incident in Emsworth are appealing for witnesses and information from the public.

A statement from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website read: "We received a report that at around 10:00am on Wednesday 3 September, a 19-year-old woman was walking through Hollybank Woods when she saw a man indecently exposing himself and touching himself inappropriately.

"The woman left the area and was not physically harmed.

"The man has been described as: white, 5ft 11 inches tall, average build, wearing a black hooded top, black jeans and black shoes.

"We would like to hear from anyone else who was also in the area at the time of the incident and recalls seeing the man described above.

"Additionally, if you have any other information which may assist in our investigation, including any dash cam, doorbell camera, or CCTV footage from the area, please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 44250398654.”

Police added that the public can also report online, via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or report online via their website.