Emsworth man dies at the scene of serious boat crash in Portsmouth

Emergency services including a helicopter was deployed near a boat crash in Tipner. Pictured is the aircraft yesterday near Queen Alexandra Hospital.

A man from Emsworth has died at the scene of a serious boat crash in Portsmouth, with one man still missing and another hospitalised, Sussex World can report.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene, near Tipner, yesterday evening (August 14), where a rigid hulled inflatable boat was involved in a collision.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that three men were involved in the incident, but one of them was still unaccounted for. Officers were called to the area at around 8pm, they said, and a man in his sixties, from Emsworth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“His family have been informed and will be supported by officers,” they added. “A man in his 50s from West Sussex was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate a third person, a man in his 60s from Portsmouth, who is still outstanding. We are liaising with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) during the early stages of an investigation to establish what has happened.”

Portsmouth Police originally published a statement on Facebook at 11.30am about the incident. The MAIB have been approached for further details. Portsmouth and Hill Head coastguard crews were deployed at 8.25pm and 8.36pm respectively.