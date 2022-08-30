The Emsworth Show is held on the August bank holiday each year. Although this year’s attendee numbers are not yet known, it’s thought more than 4,000 people came along to the New Life Christian Church grounds.

Show chair Christina Novis said that the whole show was made up of three areas – the large arena, the small arena and the band tent, in which Slowburn wowed the crowds with reggae.

The horticultural show was also deemed a great success, said Christina, with 700 exhibits including flower displays and vegetables, as well jam and preserve entries. ‘It was lovely,’ she said.

‘In the main arena we had a fantastic BMX bike stunt team, and we always have a dog show as part of the Emsworth Show, that was really good.

‘New this year were alpacas, which were very popular as well.’

Christina, who lives in Emsworth, said that the reptile tent, which had spiders and snakes, had proved very popular with children, as had the funfair.

As well as the attractions there were about 90 stalls, and in all the total of volunteers, performers and stallholders numbered about 1,000 people, giving an idea of the scale of the show.

There were also well-attended displays by Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers and other groups, such as Melana Dance.

The Emsworth Show is entirely staffed by volunteers, and despite that it costs about £26,000 to stage each year. But this year is hoped to have seen record numbers through the turnstiles.

