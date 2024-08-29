Emsworth Show makes a fabulous return with lots of family fun - in pictures
By Kelly Brown
Published 29th Aug 2024, 18:21 BST
The fabulous Emsworth Show is made a return this bank holiday and was full of family fun.
the event took place in the grounds of One Church, Thorney Road and featured a wide array of attractions and activities including live dancing groups, craft and food stalls and the much loved dog show.
There was also funfair rides, face painting, interactive animal displays and the horticultural competition.
Pictures by Sarah Standing:
1. Emsworth Show
Pictured is: Melana Dance. Picture: Sarah Standing (260824-5620) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Emsworth Show
Pictured is: The Magic show. Picture: Sarah Standing (260824-5635) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Emsworth Show
Pictured is: Fun dog show. Picture: Sarah Standing (260824-5629) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Emsworth Show
Pictured is: Peter and Carole Donnelly from Hayling Island, enjoy a glass of wine from Bush Vines Picture: Sarah Standing (260824-5611) Photo: Sarah Standing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.