Emsworth Show was a success this Bank Holiday Monday - in pictures
The Emsworth Show welcomed families from across the area today for an afternoon of fun.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Aug 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:00 BST
The Emsworth Show took place today (August 28) and families flocked to the show for an afternoon of fun, filled with food, plants, music and more.
The event had some amazing things to get involved in including the horticultural marquee, in which hundreds of entrants displayed their creations, ranging from dahlias to Madeira cakes, from children's craft to some stunning local photography.
Here are 12 images from the show:
