Emsworth’s farmers’ market cancelled after Storm Eunice

A popular farmers’ market due to take place in Emsworth today (Saturday, February 19) has been cancelled in the aftermath of Storm Eunice.

By Kelly Brown
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 8:59 am

The event, organised by Hampshire Farmers’ Markets, has been cancelled with more high winds expected to hit the area later today.

The market is next due to be held in Emsworth on March 19.

The popular farmers' market has been cancelled Picture: Paul Jacobs

Yesterday’s Farmers’ Market which was due to be held in Chichester was also cancelled following a red weather warning.

