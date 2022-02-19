Emsworth’s farmers’ market cancelled after Storm Eunice

The event, organised by Hampshire Farmers’ Markets, has been cancelled with more high winds expected to hit the area later today.
The market is next due to be held in Emsworth on March 19.
Read More
Read MoreStorm Eunice: Damage in the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth area...
Yesterday’s Farmers’ Market which was due to be held in Chichester was also cancelled following a red weather warning.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK