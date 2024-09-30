End of an era as iconic Hastings seafront gift shop closes after nearly 80 years

I was shocked to discover it had closed when I walked past recently and it brought back a flood of childhood memories.

The shop had seemed to exist, relatively unchanged forever. I remember going there when I was pretty much a toddler in the early 1960’s. I have now learned, thanks to spotting a social media post from local man Peter Simpson that, amazingly, it first opened its doors in 1945. It was opened by his mum and dad before the family sold it in 1968, when it continued pretty much unchanged.

Bradley’s was the archetypal seaside novelty shop, the type that offered ‘Kiss Me Quick’ hats and saucy cartoon postcards. But it was also much more than that. To a young boy growing up in Hastings it was a treasure trove.

I was immediately seduced by the rubber snakes, tarantula spiders, monsters and skeletons it sold and to the many little girls I terrorised with these at primary school break-time – my sincere apologies.

It also sold cap guns and those long, coiled, strips of paper caps as well as stink-bombs, whoopee cushions, jokes and tricks. In fact it provided a complete arsenal for every ‘naughty boy’ and I took full advantage of it.

The window was packed with attractive and desirable items arrayed on glass shelves. I remember you could stand there for ages just gazing at the window before even entering the shop.

Looking back, I am amazed and how many things they managed to pack into such a relatively small shop. It was a real Aladdin’s cave.

Bradley’s was one of the focal points of that part of the Old Town in the 1970’s, along with the toy-shop by the West Hill lift, called Maxwell’s I believe (Now Monelli’s Italian restaurant), Baldocks clothes shop opposite and the shop that sold sticks of Hastings rock and humbugs, which even had the machinery on display so you could watch sticks of rock being made.

Bradley’s was the sole survivor of these well loved establishments. For visitors it was the go-to place for their Hastings souvenirs and it was also well known for its wide selection of exotic seashells. Both remained on sale up to when the shop recently closed.

It’s really sad to see it go, but it outlasted many other Hastings establishments, including Woolworths and the mighty Debenhams. Nothing lasts for ever, but for many the memories of Bradley’s will live on.

