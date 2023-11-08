Robins is a service is designed for those at the end of their lives.

Robins is an EOL support service.

Robins will provide a visitor to a person at the EOL to support the emotional needs of a Robin’s service user. They may read, chat, look at photos, and help with video calls to family far away, amongst other things.

Robins Co-ordinator Alison Goodrham said: “The service is up and running, I and am undertaking visits at the moment and we are recruiting for volunteers, so far we have 4 potential volunteers for Selsey and will go to advert shortly across the Peninsula.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We have a steering group supported by St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Guardian Angel Carers, Vitale who have all also donated either, money, training, time and experience to the service.

“The service is led by myself and the Robins are volunteers. Volunteers will receive training and supervision from myself, supported by the Hospice.

"I wanted to do something following the death of my father in 2019, he died at home surrounded by his family just as he wished. Shortly after this my husband had a massive and devastating stroke in March 2020 and died in March 2022.

"His final months were in a nursing home and although he had a beautiful room, it was private and apart from carers and myself going in and out was lonely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got to thinking how this must be for others with no family, family living far away or just not able to visit. No one should be alone at this time of life and after some support and encouragement from Liz and Isabella at the Ann Robson Trust [similar scheme but in a hospital in Hertfordshire]. I set about developing Robins.

"Funds are slowly coming in from both of the Care providers on the steering group, The Woodger Trust and private donations.

"We need to raise more and are looking for sponsorship for resource bags £15 per bag, containing items such as art materials, whiteboards and pens, bubbles and sensory items that volunteers can use when visiting. Also sponsorship from businesses to support running costs.