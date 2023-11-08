End of life support service launched
Robins will provide a visitor to a person at the EOL to support the emotional needs of a Robin’s service user. They may read, chat, look at photos, and help with video calls to family far away, amongst other things.
Robins Co-ordinator Alison Goodrham said: “The service is up and running, I and am undertaking visits at the moment and we are recruiting for volunteers, so far we have 4 potential volunteers for Selsey and will go to advert shortly across the Peninsula.”
"We have a steering group supported by St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Guardian Angel Carers, Vitale who have all also donated either, money, training, time and experience to the service.
“The service is led by myself and the Robins are volunteers. Volunteers will receive training and supervision from myself, supported by the Hospice.
"I wanted to do something following the death of my father in 2019, he died at home surrounded by his family just as he wished. Shortly after this my husband had a massive and devastating stroke in March 2020 and died in March 2022.
"His final months were in a nursing home and although he had a beautiful room, it was private and apart from carers and myself going in and out was lonely.
"I got to thinking how this must be for others with no family, family living far away or just not able to visit. No one should be alone at this time of life and after some support and encouragement from Liz and Isabella at the Ann Robson Trust [similar scheme but in a hospital in Hertfordshire]. I set about developing Robins.
"Funds are slowly coming in from both of the Care providers on the steering group, The Woodger Trust and private donations.
"We need to raise more and are looking for sponsorship for resource bags £15 per bag, containing items such as art materials, whiteboards and pens, bubbles and sensory items that volunteers can use when visiting. Also sponsorship from businesses to support running costs.
“Robins offers support, comfort and companionship. This service compliments several other services that Selsey Care shop and the Selsey Community Forum provide.”