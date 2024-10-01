End of Summer jam in Bognor Regis is chance for young people to express themselves
Scheduled for October 12, at the Bognor Regis Youth and Community Centre on Westloats Lane, the event will feature performances by local DJs, and live exhibitions created in real-time by well-known West Sussex street artists like Tamp 2 and Ben Cavanagh.
The event, set to take place from 12pm to 5pm, follows on from the unveiling of a legal street art area at the centre last year. Kez Bridger, the mind behind Bognorphenia and one of the event organisers, said it gives young people a safe, productive space in which to express themselves and sharpen their creative skills.
“If you give them the tools to do it legally and safely, that really helps change things,” she told the Bognor Regis Observer, adding that the space has been well used over the last year.“The feedback has been great for it, everybody has been really positive,” she said. “I feel like I’ve seen graffiti go down in the town and I like to think we had a little something to do with that.”
She added that she hopes to one day work with schools and colleges in the area – bringing the therapeutic effect of street art to as many young people as possible.
"We want to make the community centre a place where people can come, enjoy the art, listen to the music and feel welcome.”
