End to a busy term at Felpham Community College, Bognor

Students at Felpham Community College are celebrating a busy and productive end to the spring term.

Students enjoying the celebration tea party

On Monday April 27, the year 7/8 girls football team celebrated becoming East Hampshire Schools champions for the second year running.

Following an excellent half term of football, where 17 fixtures across six weeks of school were played, the team have celebrated this week coming top of the league overall for another year.

Tuesday April 28 was a busy day within the textile department – with over 80 year 5 students from Edward Bryant visiting FCC for a practical workshop exploring the magic of colour. These events are run at Felpham throughout the school year, as an opportunity for primary school students to experience what secondary school is like.

On the afternoon of the March 29, FCC held a Student Celebration Event. This was a chance to say thank you and well done to some of the students who regularly go above and beyond with their commitment to the FCC community.

Also, on the March 29, the extra-curricular National Theatre Connections group performed at Chichester Festival Theatre. The FCC performance this year was called Model Behaviour and was based on the model united nations. After months of rehearsals, they performed on the 8th March at FCC to a packed audience, which included a mentor from the National Theatre and a representative from Chichester Festival Theatre. They then performed at the Theatre on the 29th March. They were incredible and should be really proud of themselves!

On Thursday March 30, the FCC year 13 Student Leadership Team handed over the reins to the new team who will take over next term. The team have a wide range of roles within the school community including speaking at events, running the School Council, leading on the Rights Respecting Schools Award, running the charity and community programme of events and also linking to different year groups to support younger students.

Friday March 31 saw students and staff fundraising for Grandad’s Front Room, a local Bognor based charity, by holding a non-school uniform day. It was also the day FCC said goodbye to their long serving Headteacher, Mr Anstiss.

