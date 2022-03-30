Energy crisis: 10 areas in the Arun District which will be the hardest hit by rising gas and electricity bills

The energy price cap rise of 54 per cent means almost £700 will be added onto bills on average, but official government data shows some neighbourhoods in [Local authority] could be hit harder than others.

That’s because properties with low energy efficiency ratings generally have higher bills than homes with high energy efficiency ratings.

The energy efficiency of homes is assessed when they are built, sold or let.

They are given Energy Performance Certificates which reveal how much energy a property will use, how environmentally friendly the property is and importantly, how much energy bills will cost.

Homes are rated from A, the most energy efficient with the lowest running costs, to G, the least efficient with the highest running costs.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Arun district have the greatest proportion of homes with energy efficiency ratings of D or lower, according to data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The figures do not reflect all homes in the area because not every dwelling has an EPC. The figures are based on estimates for the 2020/21 financial year.

1. Ferring and Kingston Gorse 81.5 per cent of homes in Ferring and Kingston Gorse have an EPC rating of D or lower.

2. Aldwick 78.6 per cent of homes in Aldwick have an EPC rating of D or lower.

3. Angmering North, Patching and Findon 77.7 per cent of homes in Angmering North, Patching and Findon have an EPC rating of D or lower.

4. Nyetimber and Pagham 73.3 per cent of homes in Nyetimber and Pagham have an EPC rating of D or lower.