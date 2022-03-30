Many people will be affected in the Chichester district by the rising energy bills.

Energy crisis: 10 areas in the Chichester District which will be the hardest hit by rising gas and electricity bills

On April 1 energy bills are set to skyrocket for homeowners in the Chichester district and across England.

By Sam Pole
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:01 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:04 pm

The energy price cap rise of 54 per cent means almost £700 will be added onto bills on average, but official government data shows some neighbourhoods in [Local authority] could be hit harder than others.

That’s because properties with low energy efficiency ratings generally have higher bills than homes with high energy efficiency ratings.

The energy efficiency of homes is assessed when they are built, sold or let.

They are given Energy Performance Certificates which reveal how much energy a property will use, how environmentally friendly the property is and importantly, how much energy bills will cost.

Homes are rated from A, the most energy efficient with the lowest running costs, to G, the least efficient with the highest running costs.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Chichester district have the greatest proportion of homes with energy efficiency ratings of D or lower, according to data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The figures do not reflect all homes in the area because not every dwelling has an EPC. The figures are based on estimates for the 2020/21 financial year.

1. Milland and South Harting

85 per cent of homes in Milland and South Harting have an EPC rating of D or lower.

2. Ifold and Wisborough Green

79.7 per cent of homes in Ifold and Wisborough Green have an EPC rating of D or lower.

3. Easebourne and Petworth

76.5 per cent of homes in Easebourne and Petworth have an EPC rating of D or lower.

4. Fernhurst and Northchapel

74.5 per cent of homes in Fernhurst and Northchapel have an EPC rating of D or lower.

