Energy crisis: 10 areas in the Chichester District which will be the hardest hit by rising gas and electricity bills

The energy price cap rise of 54 per cent means almost £700 will be added onto bills on average, but official government data shows some neighbourhoods in [Local authority] could be hit harder than others.

That’s because properties with low energy efficiency ratings generally have higher bills than homes with high energy efficiency ratings.

The energy efficiency of homes is assessed when they are built, sold or let.

They are given Energy Performance Certificates which reveal how much energy a property will use, how environmentally friendly the property is and importantly, how much energy bills will cost.

Homes are rated from A, the most energy efficient with the lowest running costs, to G, the least efficient with the highest running costs.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in the Chichester district have the greatest proportion of homes with energy efficiency ratings of D or lower, according to data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The figures do not reflect all homes in the area because not every dwelling has an EPC. The figures are based on estimates for the 2020/21 financial year.

1. Milland and South Harting 85 per cent of homes in Milland and South Harting have an EPC rating of D or lower.

2. Ifold and Wisborough Green 79.7 per cent of homes in Ifold and Wisborough Green have an EPC rating of D or lower.

3. Easebourne and Petworth 76.5 per cent of homes in Easebourne and Petworth have an EPC rating of D or lower.

4. Fernhurst and Northchapel 74.5 per cent of homes in Fernhurst and Northchapel have an EPC rating of D or lower.