Engineers scale UK's highest mountain for brain tumour charity

A West Sussex engineer has tackled the UK’s highest mountain to fundraise for a charity that supported his partner during her battle with a brain tumour.

Chloe Harper, a trainee lawyer from Worthing, is making a steady recovery following surgery to remove the benign tumour.

It all began one evening when Chloe started having slurred and stuttered speech and pins and needles in her arm. At first medics thought she might have had a TIA or mini stroke.

But after an MRI scan, it was revealed she had a benign brain tumour (called a meningioma) about the size of a golf ball in the front part of her brain.

The team at the Ben Nevis summit.

For Chloe and everyone around her, the diagnosis was a complete shock. She continued to experience episodes of slurring and stuttered speech, thought to be seizures linked to the tumour, and was told she couldn’t drive for at least a year.

“It’s been hell on earth for us, but thankfully Chloe’s brain tumour was benign and she’s now safely through her surgery and recovering well,” said her partner, Openreach Senior Engineer Adrian Crist.

“Dealing with a brain tumour diagnosis has a massive impact on your mental health and wellbeing. The Brain Tumour Charity really stepped in and supported Chloe, from counselling and advice on the best way to talk to her daughter about what was happening, to practicalities like getting a bus pass.

“Brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40 and around 88,000 people are thought to be living with a brain tumour in the UK, but only three per cent of UK cancer research funding is spent on brain tumours. The Charity only get their funds from donations, so I wanted to do something for them.”

Chloe and Adrian.

Adrian decided on a mammoth sponsored trek up the UK’s highest mountain – 4413ft high Ben Nevis. He was joined by Openreach patch leads Danny Mortimer and Darren Wisdom, former patch manager Marc Granger, and close friend, Sam Goring.

They took three hours to reach the summit, which was completely covered in snow with a temperature of -13° and visibility limited to 50m.

“Reaching the top of Ben Nevis in such challenging conditions was pretty tough going – but nothing compared to what Chloe has been through in the past year,” Adrian added. “It was great to have my Openreach colleagues and our friend Sam beside me on the trek.”

So far the colleagues – based in the Chichester and Bognor Regis areas – have raised £860 for the Brain Tumour Charity. It’s the world’s leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.

Now that Chloe is safely through her surgery, the couple are keen to highlight the work of the charity and raise awareness of the lifeline it offers to those diagnosed with a brain tumour and their loved ones.

Donations can be made on Adrian’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/page/adrian-crist-1694459038033