England's new chief nursing officer visits hospital in Eastbourne
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Duncan and Andrea visited Michelham ward, the hospital’s gastroenterology ward, as well as the hospital’s emergency department.
The visit concluded with a round table, where Duncan and Andrea met with senior nurses to discuss the day-to-day challenges of delivering nursing care.
Vikki Carruth, the Chief Nursing Officer at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “We were delighted to be able to host Duncan and Andrea. Our nursing teams are very proud of the work that they do for our communities, and were pleased to have the opportunity to share this with two of the most senior nurses in England.
“It also meant a lot to all of us to be able to have the time to talk to Duncan and Andrea about our wider work.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.