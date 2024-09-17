England's new chief nursing officer visits hospital in Eastbourne

Published 17th Sep 2024
Nursing staff at Eastbourne District General Hospital hosted a visit from Duncan Barton, the new Chief Nursing Officer at NHS England, and Andrea Lewis, the Chief Nursing Officer for NHS England’s South East Region.

Duncan and Andrea visited Michelham ward, the hospital’s gastroenterology ward, as well as the hospital’s emergency department.

The visit concluded with a round table, where Duncan and Andrea met with senior nurses to discuss the day-to-day challenges of delivering nursing care.

Vikki Carruth, the Chief Nursing Officer at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “We were delighted to be able to host Duncan and Andrea. Our nursing teams are very proud of the work that they do for our communities, and were pleased to have the opportunity to share this with two of the most senior nurses in England.

“It also meant a lot to all of us to be able to have the time to talk to Duncan and Andrea about our wider work.”

