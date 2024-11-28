Entrepreneurs who ‘spread smiles’ scoop £2,500 at Eastbourne business awards
Victoria Fuller and Kerry Fradelos, who run Send a Smile Gifting Ltd, triumphed at an awards ceremony on Thursday, November 21 following a Dragon's Den-style competition during which six candidates presented their business plans to a panel of judges.
Using Send a Smile (www.send-a-smile.co.uk), people can order a wide array of gift boxes online to be sent directly to family, friends or colleagues to brighten their day.
Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Enterprise, Community Spaces and Planning at Eastbourne Borough Council, said: “I was delighted to hear about the success of Victoria and Kerry's business, thanks to the support of Edeal Enterprise Agency and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”
“Their message is ‘because in this fast-paced world, sending a smile can truly make a difference’ and that is a sentiment that chimes with many of us.”
Supported by Eastbourne Borough Council and delivered by not-for-profit organisation Edeal, this is the second year the LEAP programme has run in the town and is fully funded by the UK Government via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
A runner-up prize of £500 was awarded to Heather Godding, a trained celebrant, whose recently launched her own business Ceremonies with Heather.
Councillor Swansborough added: “Congratulations too to our runner-up Heather as well as all those who completed the LEAP course to give their new businesses a good head start for success.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.