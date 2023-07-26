Environment Agency issues warning to residents to not enter water at Eastbourne beach

The Environment Agency issued a warning to residents to not swim on the beach in Eastbourne yesterday (July 25)

The Environment Agency had forecast a short-term water pollution risk along the Eastbourne coastline on Tuesday, July 25, based on the effects of rain, wind, and seasonality on bathing water quality.

These factors affect the levels of bacteria that get washed into the sea from urban drainage via rivers and streams and how they disperse.

The advice was not to enter the water with safety posters on display along the coastline and red flags being deployed by coastguards on the beach.

Picture by National World

After a short-term pollution event, levels of bacteria typically return to normal after a day or so, however, it’s possible to have several warning days in row.