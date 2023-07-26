NationalWorldTV
Environment Agency issues warning to residents to not enter water at Eastbourne beach

The Environment Agency issued a warning to residents to not swim on the beach in Eastbourne yesterday (July 25)
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

The Environment Agency had forecast a short-term water pollution risk along the Eastbourne coastline on Tuesday, July 25, based on the effects of rain, wind, and seasonality on bathing water quality.

These factors affect the levels of bacteria that get washed into the sea from urban drainage via rivers and streams and how they disperse.

The advice was not to enter the water with safety posters on display along the coastline and red flags being deployed by coastguards on the beach.

The Environment Agency issued a warning to residents to not swim on the beach in Eastbourne yesterday (July  25). Picture by National WorldThe Environment Agency issued a warning to residents to not swim on the beach in Eastbourne yesterday (July  25). Picture by National World
After a short-term pollution event, levels of bacteria typically return to normal after a day or so, however, it’s possible to have several warning days in row.

On July 26, pollution restrictions were lifted by the Environment Agency, there is no current guidance against swimming in the area of the coast.

