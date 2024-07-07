To find out more, search reference 24/01443/EIA on the Chichester District Council planning portal.

The developers behind plans to build a vast 93-acre solar panel farm on agricultural land near Chichester have submitted a request for an Environmental Impact Assessment to the District Council.

If approved, the plans would see solar arrays and associated infrastructure built on a near-100 acre site south in South Mundham, near Runcton Lane. A lot of the site has been classified as best and most diverse agricultural land which, if plans go ahead, will not be used for farming for at least forty years, while permissions hold.

Developers at BNRG Langmead say the completed solar farm has the potential to produce 25,500,000 kWh of electricity per year, enough to fuel, enough to fuel 9,062 dwellings, and much of which can be used to power the nearby Chichester Food Park, where it could significantly increase food production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This request for an environmental impact assessment comes before a formal submission of the plans themselves to Chichester District Council, and some local groups have already come forward to question the proposal.

Writing in response to the application for an assessment, North Mundham Parish Council pushed for a truly comprehensive, and emphatically independent, environmental review, claiming that some of the pre-liminary information submitted as part of the request was inaccurate and incomplete.

"The submitted information inadequately addresses the environmental context, particularly the absence of any mention of the wildlife corridor,” their letter says. “An independent EIA is considered to be crucial to ensure a thorough evaluation of the likely impact of a full planning application.”