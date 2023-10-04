BREAKING
Equestrian field near West Sussex village could be used for dog agility

An application has been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council to change the use of part of an Albourne field from equestrian use to a dog agility field.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
Mrs Jacky Al-Omari from Burgess Hill has applied for the change at Daisy Fields in Truslers Hill Lane.

People can view the application online at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications by searching using the reference number DM/23/2325.

A Google Map image showing the approximate dog exercise area at Daisy Fields, Truslers Hill Lane, Albourne
The planning application, which was received by the council on September 7, said: “The property is already used for equestrian use with a stable block, barn and toilet facility. There is also an all weather riding arena.”

It said the field behind the arena is to be used for dog agility and added: “There are no adjustments required to the property or facilities to allow this progress forwards.”

The application, which is pending consideration, also said the existing facilities are ‘more than adequate for the proposed dog agility class’.

