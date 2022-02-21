Error on Sussex Commonwealth War Grave in Seaford cemetery rectified after more than a century

An error on a Sussex Commonwealth War Grave has been rectified after more than a century.

At 63 years of age, Richard Spittle is the oldest serving soldier to be buried in Seaford Cemetery – having died in Ravenscroft Military Hospital on the Eastbourne Road, Seaford on August 15,1916.

Historian Kevin Gordon of Seaford Museum has researched the stories of all the soldiers buried at the cemetery and was surprised to see that the age on the gravestone was incorrect.

He reported this to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and last week the gravestone was replaced with a smart new one showing his correct age.

Kevin said: “I thought it odd that a 23-year-old soldier had five children and had seen previous military service. I am pleased that after 100 years, the gravestone now shows his true age. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission does splendid work maintaining the hundreds of war-graves at Seaford cemetery and ensuring that the flower beds are perfect.”

Richard was born in Harlington, West London in 1855. Unlike his father, who was a butcher, he joined the army.

In 1878 he married an Irish girl, Mary Ann Swan. The couple had three sons and two daughters.

By 1881 he had been promoted to Sergeant and in April that year was attending the School of Musketry in Hythe Kent.

The 1891 census shows Richard and his whole family were living in the regimental barracks at St Peters Port in the Channel Islands.

The 1911 Census shows 56-year-old Richard employed in a saw-mill in Islington, London. At the outset of the Great War in 1914 he re-joined his regiment and served as Serjeant R/7636 in the King’s Royal Rifle Corps.

He later became a member of the 14th (Reserve) Battalion which was formed on 10th May 1915. Too old for active service he was transferred to the huge Military Camp at Seaford, presumably to train the young recruits.

Richard died in Ravenscroft Military Hospital (a converted school on the Eastbourne Road, Seaford) on August 15 1916 at the age of 63. He was 63 years old and was buried at Seaford Cemetery.