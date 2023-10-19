BREAKING
ESK in Eastbourne call on public to help identify 'firework thieves'

ESK in Eastbourne have released pictures to help identify ‘firework thieves’ in its store.
By Sam Pole
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
The store posted CCTV images of the alleged firework thieves on its page on Facebook on Thursday, October 18, asking for the public to help identify the suspected thieves.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for ESK said: “Anyone recognise this family, these dummies have stolen our dummy fireworks.

“Thieves will not be tolerated in either store.

"ESK would love to hear from you if you know who they are.”

