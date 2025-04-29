Esme aged 90 is made Ninfield Carnival Queen

The races start from the Blacksmiths Inn car park at 11.30am. And there will be special appearance from Carnival Queen, Esme Goldsmith, who is 90 years young, and was with her mother , in her pram, at the very first Carnival in 1935.

Association member Samantha Guard said: “We are so excited to be celebrating this amazing and historic milestone of Ninfield Carnival, the oldest society in Ninfield.

"We will have photos and memorabilia on a rolling television reel on Carnival Fête day. “Ninfield Carnival Fête and Procession was created by the then Sports Committee, in 1935, to raise funds for the five sports clubs which were so popular in the village at the time, football, bowls, cricket, stoolball and boxing. “Now, 90 years on, we celebrate our current local Sports Clubs. Ninfield Football Club were winners again of the league division 1- the Premiership awaits, and were cup winners too. Ninfield Bowls Club, who had their Open Day last Sunday, are improving their greens, clubhouse and increasing their membership each season. Ninfield Stoolball Club is back again this year and going from strength to strength. Training and matches take place on Thursday evenings on the recreation ground. Cricket takes place every weekend through the summer, on the beautifully kept Cricket Square on the recreation ground. And we also have kick boxing- an amazing club which holds sessions for teenagers at the Memorial Hall, and on the recreation ground.

Ninfield Football Club Manager Harry Saunders said after the last game of the season: "We are all proud to have represented a village team that has been so successful and well supported by everyone in the village and to go a season unbeaten in the league isn’t just your average season.” Ninety years on, Ninfield Village Carnival Events are celebrating and promoting all the brilliant village clubs, groups and societies who will all be up on the recreation ground on Saturday June 21. We'll have Ninfield's Got Talent on Friday June 20, the Fete on Saturday 21st, and brilliant music to close the event, with covers band Danger-Zone on the Saturday night. There'll be lots of 'nods' to Carnivals past, lots of new surprises, and lots of fun for all the family.

"We'll be raising money for Association for Carers, and local causes, and, more than anything, we're looking forward to seeing as many people as possible over that Celebratory Solstice Anniversary Carnival weekend.”

1 . Esme in pram with her mother at the first Ninfield Pram Race in 1935 Esme in pram with her mother at the first Ninfield Pram Race in 1935 Photo: supplied

2 . Ninfield Carnival Ninfield Carnival Photo: supplied

3 . Last year's Ninfield Pram Race Last year's Ninfield Pram Race Photo: supplied

4 . Ninfield's league winning football team Ninfield's league winning football team Photo: supplied