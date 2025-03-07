Esplanade in Bognor Regis to temporarily close for speed ramp construction

By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Mar 2025, 17:59 BST
Photo by Liz Artindale/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty ImagesPhoto by Liz Artindale/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images
The Esplanade, in Bognor Regis, is set to temporarily close later this month in order to facilitate the construction of speed ramps.

The road will be closed from March 10, West Sussex County Council has said from the junction with Clarence Road to the junction with Lennox Street and will remain in place for up to five days.

The council says the closure is required for the safety of the workforce while the construct carriageway speed ramps and associated resurfacing and line marking. The restriction will only be in place overnight, from 8pm.

