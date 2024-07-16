Essential works to reconstruct river wall to start in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Essential works to replace a river wall that helps support the A285 Westhampnett Road in Chichester are set to start soon.

The wall is in poor condition, and Chichester District Council says it will be replaced using environmentally friendly, soil-filled bags which will help prevent the road from being eroded by the adjacent River Lavant.

These bags will also be seeded in order to encourage vegetation, wildflower growth and local biodiversity. The work will start on August 12, taking approximately eight weeks.

For the protection of both the public and workforce, the northbound lane in Westhampnett Road will be closed on weekdays for the duration of the works between St James Road and Church Road, but access to St James Industrial Estate will be maintained. There will also be a signed, 3.6km / 2.3-mile diversion (please see map) via the A259, A27 and A285 for northbound traffic.#

The works will take place later this year.

The lane closure will be lifted every Friday evening to Monday morning to keep weekend traffic moving smoothly while works aren’t taking place and, to provide a buffer around Goodwood Revival, Thursday 5 September to Monday 9 September, inclusive.

The northbound bus stop adjacent to St James Industrial Estate will be suspended and buses diverted via St James Road for Stagecoach 500 customers and via Swanfield Drive, Bradshaw Road and Barnfield Drive for Compass Travel 71, 85, 85A and 99 customers.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the works and access to properties on Westhampnett Road will not be affected, since there are no plans to conduct works on the south side of the road.

To avoid further disruption, work to replace the obsolete pedestrian crossing lights in Westhampnett Road, north of the St James Industrial Estate, will be carried out at the same time as the river wall replacement. LED technology will be used to improve the lights’ reliability, reduce maintenance and save energy and running costs.

These additional works will have no further impact on traffic flow and a temporary crossing point will be provided.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “These are essential works which will help protect a section of the A285 from erosion caused by the flow of the adjacent River Lavant. We apologise for the disruption they will cause and will do our very best to keep this to a minimum.

“Please allow extra time for your journeys, particularly at peak times.”