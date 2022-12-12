An estate agents in Chichester, Leaders and Hose Rhodes Dickson are supporting the largest Christmas gift appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas, this year.

The Leaders and Hose Rhodes Dickson teams have been collecting Christmas gift donations at 39 Leaders branches across the South East, including in Kent, Oxfordshire, Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey, Sussex, and eight Hose Rhodes Dickson branches on the Isle of Wight, as well as various pop-up locations since the start of December.

Donations will be accepted in branches up until December 15 and there are an additional three planned pop-up drop-off locations this month, as follows:

7, Westquay House, 20 West Street, Fareham – December 9

Portsmouth Commercial Road – December 13 and 14

Chichester West Sussex High Street – December 15

Around 14.5 million people are living in poverty in the UK, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation’s UK Poverty Profile 2022. That’s more than one in every five people. With the cost-of-living crisis affecting millions of households across the UK this year, "Heat" or "Eat" is a real choice for so many families this winter, and Christmas is something they simply can't afford.

Through Mission Christmas & IOW Radio’s Toy Appeal, donations made via Leaders and Hose Rhodes Dickson will go to children and young people living in poverty to ensure they have presents to open on Christmas Day.

Andy Ralph, Managing Director of Lettings at Leaders said: “We’re pleased to support such a worthy cause this Christmas. At both Leaders and Hose Rhodes Dickson we pride ourselves on being very much at the heart of the local community and, with our extensive network of branches across the South Coast and on the Isle of Wight, we welcome the opportunity to help at a time when so many children across the UK are going without.

Christmas is a difficult time for many households, and this year looks set to be even more challenging than ever with so many affected by the rising costs of living, including higher energy bills and rising inflation on everyday essentials like groceries