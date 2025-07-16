Euro 2025: ‘Mystic Meerkats’ at Sussex zoo go for hat-trick of predictions for England vs Sweden showdown

The ‘mystic meerkats’ at a zoo in Sussex have made their prediction for upcoming Euro 2025 clash between England and Sweden.

Fresh off the back of two spot-on predictions in the group stages, the meerkats at Drusillas are aiming for a prediction hat trick.

Led by fearless matriarch Tamu and her ever-enthusiastic son Kane, the group wasted no time in picking their winner - and it was all paws to the England bucket.

Zoo Section Leader, Jacinta Dawe, said: “We were a little worried they might sit on the fence this time - Sweden are a tough side and the pressure’s on - but as soon as the buckets were down, the meerkats rallied around the England flag. Tamu dived straight in and Kane and the rest of the gang weren’t far behind.”

As always, the mystic prediction involved two identical snack buckets, one marked with each team’s flag.

Once released, the meerkats sniff, scout and scramble to pick their side - and whichever bucket gets the most attention is the predicted victor.

Jacinta added: “The mob has really got their football mojo back. After that wobbly start to the tournament, they’ve been bang on with their last two calls. And they’ve got a bit of a spring in their step, I think they’re feeling the Euros fever just like the rest of us.”

With England looking to keep their momentum going and Sweden standing in their way, the meerkats are clearly putting their faith in another top performance from the Lionesses. The team at Drusillas, and a growing group of meerkat fans online, are hoping they’re right yet again.

While the predictions are all part of the zoo’s enrichment activities, giving the animals new items to explore, investigate, explore and play, the meerkats’ psychic streak has become a regular source of fun and furry football drama during major tournaments.

Jacinta said: “They’re clearly backing the Lionesses to claw their way to victory again. Come on England!”