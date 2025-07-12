Euro 2025: ‘Mystic Meerkats’ at Sussex zoo predict England win over Wales in crucial clash

The ‘mystic meerkats’ at a zoo in Sussex have returned with a prediction for the England v Wales game at Euro 2025.

In their now traditional prediction ceremony, the famous meerkat mob were back to the buckets where they made a clear decision: they’re backing an England win over Wales.

Led once again by the ever-decisive meerkat matriarch Tamu, alongside her brood including Mario and Luigi, Ross and Chandler, and football-loving son Kane, named after England’s iconic striker, the group made a beeline for the England bucket - once Tamu had tentatively scoped out the choices and jumped in. The meerkats chose England in a unanimous decision, with only a whisker or two twitching in Wales’ direction.

Zoo Section Leader, Jacinta Dawe, said: “All the Drusillas Team were thrilled to see Wednesday’s excellent result for the Lionesses. It was a return to form for them AND the meerkats! And it looks like the meerkats think there will be another England win on Sunday. It took them a few seconds before they all jumped in the England bucket, so perhaps the Welsh side won’t make it easy for the Lionesses, but there’s no mistaking their final decision: England to win.”

The prediction process involves two identical snack buckets; each marked with a team’s flag. Once placed in the meerkat habitat the curious critters are released to choose, and whichever bucket attracts the most attention is declared the chosen winner.

While it’s all part of the zoo’s enrichment programme, encouraging natural behaviours through play and foraging, the predictions have become quite the tradition for visitors and staff alike, with the meerkats gaining a loyal online following.

Jacinta added: “The meerkats have really found their groove again. They had a bit of a wobble at the start of the tournament, but earlier this week was a solid call. England fans will be hoping they’re right once again and if the meerkats have anything to say about it, the Lionesses will be roaring on Sunday.”