Euro 2025: ‘Mystic Meerkats’ at Sussex zoo predict glory for the Lionesses in final showdown against Spain

The ‘Mystic Meerkats’ at a Sussex zoo have predicted the Lionesses to emerge victorious when they play Spain in the Euro 2025 final.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After correctly calling England’s last-minute victory over Italy in the semi-final, Drusillas Park’s famous Mystic Meerkats are setting their sights on one final prediction, and they’re all in for the Lionesses as they prepare to face Spain in the Women’s Euros final on Sunday, July 27.

With four spot-on predictions already under their belts, the meerkats are feeling confident, none more so than Tamu, the Mystic Matriarch herself, who once again made a beeline for the England bucket during this morning’s crucial call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She didn’t hesitate for a second,” said Zoo Section Leader Jacinta Dawe. “Tamu was straight in there, and the rest of the mob followed like clockwork. Even the few who had a sniff around Spain’s bucket soon followed suit.”

Picture: Drusillas

As with every match, the team were given a choice between two identical snack buckets, each marked with the flag of a finalist. And just like their performance against Italy, the meerkats gave a unanimous show of support for Sarina Wiegman’s squad.

“We know La Roja are a tough side,” Jacinta added. “They’ve got serious skill, and their midfield is full of magic. But if the meerkats are right, and they usually are, England are going to be celebrating on Sunday.

“We’re on the edge of our seats, the meerkats have made their pick, now it’s time for the Lionesses to bring it home. Come on England.”