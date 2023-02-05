EuroMillions: This is why we may never know if the UKs 30 new millionaires live in Sussex

Thirty players from the UK have become millionaires thanks to the recent EuroMillions draw.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited’s Andy Carter, who is the senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “It’s been an amazing night for UK EuroMillions players with an astonishing 30 new UK millionaires made in the special European Millionaire Maker event and another £1 million winner made by the UK Millionaire Maker. Players are now urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they’ve won big.”

The winning main EuroMillions numbers are: 02, 14, 17, 32, and 45

The winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are: 03 and 10

Illustration picture shows a secured suitcase holding the balls for the rehearsal for the draws of the EuroMillions lottery, in the city hall of Brugge (Bruges), Friday 03 December 2021. Euromillions leaves the well-secured studio in Paris for the first time, to commemorate the very first lottery draw that took place in 1441 on the Grote Markt in Brugge (Bruges). A jackpot of 130 million euros is provided for the draw. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE (Photo by BENOIT DOPPAGNE/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Carter added: “Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is generated every week for good causes across the country. This money supports projects across the nation, with a total of more than 670,000 grants – to projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.”

Why we may never know if the UK winners are from Sussex?

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said once a ticket has been validated and paid for the holder decides whether or not to go public and share their news.

