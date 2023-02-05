EuroMillions: This is why we may never know if the UKs 30 new millionaires live in Sussex

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited’s Andy Carter, who is the senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “It’s been an amazing night for UK EuroMillions players with an astonishing 30 new UK millionaires made in the special European Millionaire Maker event and another £1 million winner made by the UK Millionaire Maker. Players are now urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they’ve won big.”
The winning main EuroMillions numbers are: 02, 14, 17, 32, and 45
The winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are: 03 and 10
Mr Carter added: “Thanks to National Lottery players, £30 million is generated every week for good causes across the country. This money supports projects across the nation, with a total of more than 670,000 grants – to projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.”
Why we may never know if the UK winners are from Sussex?
Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said once a ticket has been validated and paid for the holder decides whether or not to go public and share their news.
There will be no information on whether they are an individual or syndicate winner, or where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public, according to a spokesperson.