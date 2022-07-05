European mobile roaming charges returning for Sussex jet setters - Everything you need to know

If you are planning to take your mobile on holiday with you, it is important your travels aren't ruined by hefty bill for calls and data when you get home.

Here is everything you need to know.

Why are roaming charges returning?

Since January 2021, UK operators have been allowed to reintroduce the charges.

In 2017, mobile networks in EU countries were banned from charging customers extra to use their phones in other member countries, with the right to make calls, send texts and use data allowances anywhere in Europe.

It was one of the most popular pieces of European legislation in the UK.

However, the Brexit deal did not include continued protection against roaming charges.

Who is implementing the charges?

Almost all the big mobile phone companies, including EE, Sky Mobile, Three and Vodafone have reintroduced EU roaming charges, with Giffgaff and Tesco Mobile the latest names to announce contract changes.

Giffgaff has told its customers that from July 26 they can only use up to 5GB of data a month in the EU.

Above that level they will be charged 10p a MB.

In a post on its website, the company blamed the move on the connection charges incurred when people roam in the EU.

Three customers who have signed up or upgraded from October 2021 will have to pay £2 a day to use the minutes and data from their UK contracts in EU countries.

It is also introducing a £5 a day charge for roaming in some countries outside the EU, where it previously allowed free roaming.

EE will also be charging £2 a day in Europe.

It introduced the charges in January 2022 for customers who joined or upgraded their contracts after July 7, 2021.

There will be 30-day packages available for people travelling for longer periods.

None of the networks will be charging for roaming in the Republic of Ireland.

Of the big four firms (O2,EE,Vodafone,Virgin Mobile), O2 is the only one that says it is not currently planning to bring back roaming fees, while Virgin Mobile customers should also be safe from roaming charges “for this year at least.”

Are there any other charges?

UK customers have been told that their operators will charge extra if they spend more than half their time overseas, generally measured by being in another country for more than 62 days in a four-month period – which could have happened while the UK was still part of the EU.

Data limits are also subject to fair use restrictions.

Customers of O2 have a monthly data limit of 25GB and will be charged £3.50 for each GB after that.

Vodafone's limit is also 25GB with a £3.13 charge per GB after that.

Three has cut its fair use limit from 20GB a month to 12GB and will charge £3 per GB above that.

How can I avoid the charges?

The easiest way to avoid accidental charges while abroad is to go into the settings menu of your mobile and turn roaming off.

If you need to get online, use the wifi in your hotel or in local restaurants and bars.

Also remember to put your phone in flight mode when you are in transit to avoid incurring charges as you pass through different territories.