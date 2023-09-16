Evening travel report: Slow traffic due to a crash on A27 near Worthing
Motorists on the A27 near Worthing are experiencing slow traffic due a crash that happened earlier on today.
According to AA Travelwatch, a crash on A27 Warren Road Westbound at Hillside Avenue has lead to slow moving traffic.
There was also one lane closed and queueing traffic due to a crash on the A27 near Middle Farm.
A further crash was reported on the B2096 Netherfield in Penhurst Lane, but has now been cleared.
A final crash between a car and lorry was also reported this morning on the A27 in Sompting Road, but was cleared by midday.