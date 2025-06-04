Every child in Littlehampton school's final year receives free gift from Wick Action Group

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 4th Jun 2025, 16:24 BST

Year-six children at a Littlehampton school have been presented with Nutmeg stationery sets from Morrisons, including a compass and protractor.

Every pupil in the final year at White Meadows Primary Academy was presented with the gift by Arun District Council chairman Freddie Tandy, Littlehampton mayor Alan Butcher and Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton.

Freddie is also a town councillor for Courtwick with Toddington and the trio forms Wick Action Group along with Wickbourne Ward councillor Mike Northeast.

Alison said: "Wick Action Group presented all the year-six children at White Meadows with stationery sets. We had money raised from our uniform events and thought this would be nice, as a lot of the families attend the events at Chilgrove House and our WickFlicks during school holidays."

Littlehampton mayor Alan Butcher, Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn and Arun District Council chairman Freddie Tandy with White Meadows Primary Academy pupilsLittlehampton mayor Alan Butcher, Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn and Arun District Council chairman Freddie Tandy with White Meadows Primary Academy pupils
Littlehampton mayor Alan Butcher, Morrisons community champion Alison Whitburn and Arun District Council chairman Freddie Tandy with White Meadows Primary Academy pupils

The group aims to listen, promote and progress the needs and aspirations of the whole Wick community to make it a better, safer, more inclusive place to live, work and achieve in.

The uniform events allow families to find pre-loved school clothes for just £1 and WickFlicks gives people the opportunity to see great films in Wick Hall for just 50p, including a free drink and popcorn.

