Every child in Littlehampton school's final year receives free gift from Wick Action Group
Every pupil in the final year at White Meadows Primary Academy was presented with the gift by Arun District Council chairman Freddie Tandy, Littlehampton mayor Alan Butcher and Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton.
Freddie is also a town councillor for Courtwick with Toddington and the trio forms Wick Action Group along with Wickbourne Ward councillor Mike Northeast.
Alison said: "Wick Action Group presented all the year-six children at White Meadows with stationery sets. We had money raised from our uniform events and thought this would be nice, as a lot of the families attend the events at Chilgrove House and our WickFlicks during school holidays."
The group aims to listen, promote and progress the needs and aspirations of the whole Wick community to make it a better, safer, more inclusive place to live, work and achieve in.
The uniform events allow families to find pre-loved school clothes for just £1 and WickFlicks gives people the opportunity to see great films in Wick Hall for just 50p, including a free drink and popcorn.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.