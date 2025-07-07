Guild Care is a local charity that cares for the Worthing community in a number of ways. Our care homes – Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House – are all special places where we provide a forever home for our residents.

But it’s not just the people in our care that stay with us for a long time; many of our team have been part of the Guild Care family for years, providing familiarity and reassurance to residents and their loved ones.

In this article, we look at a typical day in the life of Jolanta Harbuz, care home manager at Linfield House.

Proud to care

Residents enjoying the roof terrace at Linfield House. Picture: Sophie Ward

I have worked with Guild Care for 20 years, starting as a qualified nurse and carer, before progressing to my current role as care home manager. My nursing background gives me a unique insight into the importance of reliable, person-led clinical care.

At Linfield House – like every Guild Care home – we provide 24/7 all-inclusive nursing care for each resident as standard. This differs from other homes in the area, which tend to rely on district nursing or change their fees when residents require clinical support.

My days are varied, but always include time spent with residents and their families, who often pop into my office to say hello. I have ultimate responsibility for overseeing care and everything that goes on at Linfield House, backed by a wonderful team who make sure our residents are in the best hands. Our quality of care is one of the reasons we currently have a 9.9 rating on CareHome.co.uk.

Beautiful surroundings

Jolanta Harbuz, care home manager at Linfield House in Worthing

We are lucky that Linfield House is in such a beautiful setting overlooking Victoria Park, with plenty of indoor and outdoor spaces for our residents to enjoy. We have two gardens – one that is specially designed for people with dementia – as well as a stunning roof terrace which is particularly popular during the summer months.

Surrounded by plants and flowers, the terrace also has a dining table so people can eat outdoors or simply enjoy a cup of tea and a chat in the fresh air. We are also close to the seaside and on the bus route into the heart of Worthing, where we plan regular trips out into the local community.

Inside the home, we have a daily activity schedule designed to suit every interest and ability – from carpet bowls to chair yoga and a weekly cinema session. Animal visits are always a firm favourite and we have regular sessions with Pets as Therapy (PAT) dogs to help residents relax.

For those looking to enjoy a moment to themselves, our purpose-built home has plenty of space in which to unwind. Every bedroom is ensuite, and visitors are welcome at any time of day or night, ensuring residents feel completely at home when they join us. It really is a pleasure to work at Linfield House, where every day feels special.

To find out more about life at Linfield House or any of our Guild Care homes, or to enquire about our special offers, please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327,

email [email protected] or visit guildcare.org.