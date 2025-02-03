At Guild Care, we are proud to support the community in a variety of ways, whether that’s helping people find their forever home at Linfield House, Caer Gwent or Haviland House, or through our respite services and day centres. We know the vital role that we play in caring for the community – and their loved ones – whenever and wherever they need us.

In this article, we look at how our Haviland House Day Service and Haviland House, our purpose-built dementia care home has become a special place for one family.

Mike was familiar with Haviland House, as his aunt had previously stayed with us. So when his family were looking for support for his mum, Christine, he knew he’d come to the right place. The family decided to use Haviland House Day Service initially for extra support where they could also get to know the team and the surroundings.

Guild Care resident with son Mike

Haviland House Day Service offers a variety of options to suit all needs, from tailored, person-centred care and support for people living with dementia, to time-out sessions for carers. With an extensive activities programme, including numerous social events and a dementia choir, we offer something for all interests, safe in the knowledge that our specialist carers and nursing team are always on hand.

Finding peace of mind in a forever home

After visiting the Haviland House Day Service for several months, Mike and his family made the decision to move his mum into Haviland House as a permanent resident. Mike says the family looked at a variety of options in the area and did lots of research but felt that Haviland House was the best fit.

He explains: “We looked at newer homes, but I didn’t feel confident that it would have the same level of staffing. Haviland House is always clean and tidy, and we liked the fact it felt like a real community.”

Christine and carer Mercy

Christine says: “Everyone here is friendly, it’s warm and welcoming and the activities are great. My favourites are Dom the drummer and I love the singers - they always sing songs that I know. If anyone is considering Guild Care’s services, I’d say come to Haviland House, the people here are very friendly, and they will help you out.”

The home is thoughtfully designed across five households, each tailored to care for people living with a specific stage of dementia. Each household features spacious ensuite bedrooms, dining rooms, lounges and themed areas. These spaces aim to promote familiarity and independence, ensuring residents feel supported and cared for. There are also a variety of daily activities for residents to enjoy, as well as regular trips out to local cafes and garden centres.

Mike says: “The residents and carers all feel like an extended family and mum gets on with everyone. She loves the food here and there’s a wide range of options on the menu each day. Her likes and dislikes are well documented, and her room has been totally personalised. Mum can socialise in the communal areas or enjoy some independence and sit quietly in her room. It gives me peace of mind; I don’t have to worry anymore.”

We are currently running a special offer for new residents on respite and permanent stays. To find out more, please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].